West Bengal hospital investigated after Mansi De received expired saline
India
A West Bengal hospital is under scrutiny after a stroke patient, Mansi De, was reportedly given expired saline on July 8.
Her son noticed the bottle had expired in March when she started feeling chest discomfort during the infusion.
The hospital quickly replaced the saline once alerted.
West Bengal health minister seeks report
The state health minister has asked for a full report and announced weekly checks to prevent this from happening again.
Hospital officials admitted it was a mistake, moved De to the ICU for close monitoring (she is stable now), and said they are tightening safety protocols after facing similar issues last year.