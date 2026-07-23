West Bengal is verifying all birth and death certificates
India
West Bengal is on a mission to verify all birth and death certificates, after fake ones were found during an Election Commission review.
Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal said several bogus certificates had caused big errors, promising tough action against those responsible.
Only government officials are handling the checks to keep things clean.
Verification drives in Birbhum Purulia Jhargram
Verification drives are happening in Birbhum, Purulia, and Jhargram districts, with police also tracking down the people behind the fakes.
The crackdown follows last year's bust of a human trafficking ring that used forged documents, including fake birth certificates, to get illegal passports, showing just how important these checks are right now.