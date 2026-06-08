West Bengal joins Ayushman Bharat, adds Arogya Mandir and HPV

Ayushman Bharat covers 1.43 cr households

The scheme now covers 1.43 crore households across West Bengal, including underprivileged families, seniors, and frontline health workers.

Migrant workers get a big boost too, since they can access treatment anywhere in India.

The center has already released ₹976 crore for rollout, with a total of ₹3,500 crore set aside for healthcare upgrades.