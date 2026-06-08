West Bengal joins Ayushman Bharat, adds Arogya Mandir and HPV
India
West Bengal just became the last state to join the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, after signing on with the National Health Authority this Monday.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced the move and rolled out two fresh additions: Ayushman Arogya Mandir centers and HPV vaccines for adolescent girls.
Ayushman Bharat covers 1.43 cr households
The scheme now covers 1.43 crore households across West Bengal, including underprivileged families, seniors, and frontline health workers.
Migrant workers get a big boost too, since they can access treatment anywhere in India.
The center has already released ₹976 crore for rollout, with a total of ₹3,500 crore set aside for healthcare upgrades.