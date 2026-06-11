West Bengal joins Ayushman Bharat for up to ₹5L coverage
West Bengal just signed on to Ayushman Bharat, India's main health insurance scheme, bringing free medical coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per eligible family each year.
This move, led by the new BJP government, aims to make health care more accessible for eligible beneficiaries in the state.
Around 6cr residents eligible, nationwide portability
About six crore people in West Bengal are set to gain, including families of frontline healthcare workers and families of senior citizens aged 70 and above.
Plus, migrant workers from districts like Malda and Murshidabad can now get free treatment at empanelled hospitals across India thanks to the scheme's portability.
Central government to provide ₹1,000cr annually
The central government will chip in nearly ₹1,000 crore annually to help roll out the program.
This funding should boost local hospitals and ease medical bills for families who used to pay a lot out of pocket.