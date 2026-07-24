West Bengal launches 7th pay commission to review pay, pensions
India
West Bengal just launched its Seventh Pay Commission to review how much state government employees and pensioners get paid, including their salaries, allowances, and pensions.
Led by former Union Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, the commission will look at pay for lakhs of people, but don't expect instant changes to your paycheck or pension.
Panel aims to close DA gap
The four-member team has about six months (maybe a bit more) to suggest updates on basic pay, dearness allowance (DA), special perks, pensions, and promotions.
One big goal: closing the dearness allowance gap between state and central employees.
The commission also wants to help West Bengal attract fresh talent and keep things running smoothly for everyone working in government.