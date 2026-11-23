West Bengal launches Bhorsha Karmasuchi scheme offering ₹2,000 monthly
Big news for job seekers in West Bengal: the government is rolling out the Bhorsha Karmasuchi scheme, offering ₹2,000 every month to unemployed graduates and diploma holders from government institutes and ITIs.
If you're between 21 and 45 years old, you can start getting this allowance from January 2027.
The official launch is set for February 2027.
Non-graduates get ₹1,500 monthly
The scheme replaces Yuvasathi and also covers non-graduates with ₹1,500 per month.
From 2028-29, these amounts will rise: ₹3,000 for graduates and diploma holders and ₹2,000 for non-graduates.
Each family can have up to two people on the scheme (unless they already get Annapurna Yojana's ₹3,000).
Applications are through Apnar Sarkar Apnar Pashe, with money sent straight to your bank account.