West Bengal launches free HPV vaccine drive for 14-year-olds

Single Gardasil-4 dose via U-WIN

Girls who have completed 14 years of age but are yet to turn 15 will get a single Gardasil-4 shot at over 880 government health centers, with pre-registration and appointment scheduling through the U-WIN digital platform, and hard-copy consent where internet is unavailable.

The vaccine is backed by the World Health Organization and top Indian experts because it guards against the main virus types causing cervical cancer, a disease that affects over 120,000 women in India every year.