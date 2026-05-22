West Bengal launches free state bus travel for women
India
Starting June 1, women across West Bengal can hop on any state-run bus without paying a fare.
The new scheme, announced after a cabinet meeting, is all about making public transportation safer and more accessible for women.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted it as an important move to boost women's freedom and participation in daily life.
West Bengal to launch awareness campaign
This initiative aims to encourage more women to use public transportation and support gender equality in public spaces.
The government will launch an awareness campaign to inform women about the new policy, and women's rights groups are calling it a significant step toward gender equality in public spaces.