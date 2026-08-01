West Bengal launches India's 1st all-digital 16th census phase
India
West Bengal just rolled out the self-enumeration phase for India's 16th census, making it the country's first all-digital count.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari kicked things off by filling out his form online and encouraged everyone to do the same.
You can submit your details at se.census.gov.in from August 1 to August 15.
House-listing survey starts August 16
After self-enumeration wraps up, a house-listing survey will run from August 16 to September 14.
Adhikari highlighted how this census shapes planning and development, assuring everyone that your data stays private and is only used for statistics and better governance.
It's a once-in-a-decade chance to help shape the state's future, so your participation really counts.