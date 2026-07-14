West Bengal launches judicial commission probing Trinamool Congress 2011-May 2026
West Bengal has launched a judicial commission to dig into corruption and financial missteps during the Trinamool Congress (TMC) years, covering 2011 through May 2026.
Retired judge Biswajit Basu is heading the inquiry, which will focus on issues in education, disaster relief, housing, municipal bodies, and industries.
The government said it made this move because of "widespread public concern," so people's voices really pushed things forward.
Commission probes Amphan and PMAY funds
The commission isn't just looking at general corruption; it'll also check for misuse of funds in big programs like Cyclone Amphan rehab and PMAY housing.
It has a team with top police and administrative officers, plus a technical advisor.
They have the power to call witnesses, dig through records, and even suggest FIRs or property seizures if money was misused.
Findings and fixes will be regularly reported back to the state government.