West Bengal launches judicial commission probing Trinamool Congress 2011-May 2026

West Bengal has launched a judicial commission to dig into corruption and financial missteps during the Trinamool Congress (TMC) years, covering 2011 through May 2026.

Retired judge Biswajit Basu is heading the inquiry, which will focus on issues in education, disaster relief, housing, municipal bodies, and industries.

The government said it made this move because of "widespread public concern," so people's voices really pushed things forward.