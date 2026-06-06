West Bengal launches statewide madrasa survey with July 5 deadline
West Bengal has launched a statewide survey of all madrasas, whether government-aided, recognized, private, or unrecognized.
District magistrates need to submit reports by July 5.
The goal? To get a clear picture of these schools and flag any possible irregularities or unlawful activities.
West Bengal seeks madrasa operational details
The government says it wants details on how madrasas operate (their academics, buildings, and student mix) to help with educational planning and child welfare.
Officials have promised this isn't about shutting down schools or taking harsh action.
For context, West Bengal has over 1,200 recognized madrasas but no official count for unrecognized ones.
This move follows recent debates around a government order requiring Vande Mataram in madrasa prayers, a rule that's now being challenged in court.