West Bengal launches statewide madrasa survey with July 5 deadline

West Bengal seeks madrasa operational details

The government says it wants details on how madrasas operate (their academics, buildings, and student mix) to help with educational planning and child welfare.

Officials have promised this isn't about shutting down schools or taking harsh action.

For context, West Bengal has over 1,200 recognized madrasas but no official count for unrecognized ones.

This move follows recent debates around a government order requiring Vande Mataram in madrasa prayers, a rule that's now being challenged in court.