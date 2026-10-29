West Bengal limits firecrackers 8pm-10pm sky lanterns need permission
India
Planning to celebrate Diwali or Kali Puja in West Bengal?
The government just set new rules: firecrackers are only allowed from 8pm to 10pm this year, all for public safety.
And if you're thinking about sky lanterns, you'll need official permission first, thanks to issues caused by unauthorized releases in the past.
Authorities encourage green crackers, report violations
Eco-friendly green firecrackers are encouraged, especially near hospitals and schools.
Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh stressed the importance of keeping things peaceful and being mindful of others during the festivities.
Authorities also want everyone to report any rule-breaking: they'll be out patrolling and keeping an eye on banned firecrackers so everyone can enjoy a safer, cleaner celebration.