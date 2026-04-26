West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 results online May 8 2026 India Apr 26, 2026

Big day coming up for West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10) students: your results will be out on May 8, 2026.

The WBSE will announce them at a press conference, and you can grab your scorecard online right after.

Check the official sites (wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in), or hop onto the NDTV Education Portal if things get busy.