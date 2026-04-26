West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 results online May 8 2026
India
Big day coming up for West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10) students: your results will be out on May 8, 2026.
The WBSE will announce them at a press conference, and you can grab your scorecard online right after.
Check the official sites (wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in), or hop onto the NDTV Education Portal if things get busy.
Keep roll number, DOB, captcha ready
Have your roll number, date of birth (dd/mm/yyyy), and the CAPTCHA ready so you can log in without any hiccups.
The exams ran from February 2 to 12 this year.
For a little perspective: last year's pass rate was 86.56%.
Good luck. Fingers crossed for everyone!