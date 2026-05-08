West Bengal Madhyamik results: Abhirup Bhadra 698, Priyatosh Mukherjee 696

West Bengal provisional marksheets available online

Ankan Kumar Jana and Mainak Mandal shared third place, while fourth was split between Arijit Bor, Arun Kamakar, Souvik Das, and Soham. Dwaipayan took fifth position.

For everyone waiting to see their own scores, you can download your provisional marksheet using your roll number and date of birth at wbresults.nic.in or on the NDTV Education portal.