Singing 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in Bengal schools from Monday

The West Bengal government has made the singing of "Vande Mataram" mandatory in all state-run and aided schools. CM Suvendu Adhikari announced the decision while addressing students after the Class 12 examination results were declared. He encouraged students to be inspired by Swami Vivekananda 's vision as they move forward in life. "I want to congratulate all those who have passed...I would like to send my best wishes to the future generation. From Monday,...schools should sing Vande Mataram," he said.

Implementation details Heads of institutions directed to ensure compliance The new directive mandates that "Vande Mataram" be sung during morning assemblies before classes start. Heads of institutions have been directed to ensure strict compliance with this order. School authorities have also been asked to document the proceedings, including videos as proof of implementation, an education department official told PTI.

Twitter Post Read order here The newly formed West Bengal government has made it mandatory, with immediate effect, to sing Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, before classes begin, in all schools under the School Education Department across the state. pic.twitter.com/xxnGXqmTLy — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026

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Previous practices Previously, only 'Jana Gana Mana' was sung Previously, schools in West Bengal only sang Rabindranath Tagore's national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" during morning assemblies. The former Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had also introduced Tagore's composition "Banglar Mati Banglar Jol" as the state song. The introduction of "Vande Mataram" now adds to the list of songs sung during school assemblies, raising questions about their duration and sequencing within limited assembly time.

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