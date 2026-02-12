West Bengal man arrested for selling dead mother's eyes

Case under review; activists protest

Sheikh's mother had pledged to donate her eyes through an NGO. After her death, the corneas were legally collected for an eye bank, but neighbors—apparently upset over a land dispute—claimed he sold them.

A mob attacked Sheikh's house and blocked the cremation. Police arrested Sheikh's family for alleged organ trafficking; meanwhile, activists protested their detention and doctors warned that such arrests could discourage future donors.

The case is still under review by authorities.