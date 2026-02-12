West Bengal man arrested for selling dead mother's eyes
Amir Chand Sheikh, a primary schoolteacher and social activist from Krishnanagar, West Bengal, was arrested with five family members after neighbors accused him of stealing and selling his late mother's eyes.
His mother had died on February 8, and he arranged for her corneas to be donated as per her wishes—yet rumors led to a mob attacking his home.
Case under review; activists protest
Sheikh's mother had pledged to donate her eyes through an NGO. After her death, the corneas were legally collected for an eye bank, but neighbors—apparently upset over a land dispute—claimed he sold them.
A mob attacked Sheikh's house and blocked the cremation. Police arrested Sheikh's family for alleged organ trafficking; meanwhile, activists protested their detention and doctors warned that such arrests could discourage future donors.
The case is still under review by authorities.