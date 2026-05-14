West Bengal mandates fitness certificate to slaughter bovines over 14
India
West Bengal just rolled out new rules for animal slaughter.
Now, if you want to slaughter cows, bulls, buffaloes, or calves, you'll need a fitness certificate first.
This certificate must confirm the animal is over 14 years old and no longer useful for work or breeding, or is permanently incapacitated due to age, injury, deformity, or an incurable disease.
Local official and vet sign certificate
Getting the certificate takes sign-off from both a local official and a government vet, and they have to write down exactly why the animal isn't fit.
If your request gets denied, you can appeal within 15 days.
Slaughtering is only allowed at official facilities (no public spaces), and breaking these rules could get you up to six months in jail, a ₹1,000 fine, or both.