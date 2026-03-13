West Bengal: Nearly 100 organizations join statewide strike on March 13

Impact on state services and workers

This Bandh Mubaraq strike could seriously impact state services, with thousands of employees pushing for their legally mandated pay.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that DA is a right for 2 million employees and pensioners, ordering the state to start clearing dues, but the government says it needs more time.

While officials warn of pay cuts for skipping work, union leaders say they'll keep fighting if demands aren't met.

For many young workers and families relying on these salaries, the outcome could make a real difference.