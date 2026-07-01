West Bengal orders CID and judicial inquiry after Baruipur encounter
India
Big news from West Bengal: After a controversial police encounter in Baruipur on Tuesday night, where Prabhas Mondal, accused in a high-profile rape and murder case, was shot dead while allegedly trying to escape, the state government has called for both a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation and a judicial inquiry.
Local police barred, arrests reach 40
In the last day alone, 40 people have been arrested for violence linked to the case, including attacks on police.
Since local police are not allowed to investigate these kinds of encounters themselves, the CID will handle it independently.
The state is also bringing in a judicial inquiry so there are extra eyes on what happened and how it's handled going forward.