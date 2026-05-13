West Bengal orders immediate closure of illegal toll points
India
The state government has just ordered all illegal toll gates and fee collection points across the state to close right away.
district magistrates have been told to track down these spots and make sure no more money is collected there.
The aim? Stop shady tolls and make travel fairer for everyone.
District officials list tolls May 15
District officials now need to list every legal and illegal toll point in their areas, with reports due by May 15.
The state also wants to prevent these unauthorized gates from popping up again, marking a big step toward cleaner, more regulated roads in West Bengal.