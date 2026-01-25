West Bengal orders 'super checking' of voter list ahead of 2026 polls India Jan 25, 2026

West Bengal's election officials are doing a "super checking" of the state's voter list before it's finalized (no final publication date specified in the source), as part of a big clean-up for the 2026 Assembly elections.

District Election Officers (DEOs), roll observers and special roll observers must double-check entries and fix errors, while Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs (AEROs) are required to upload daily hearing reports to ECINet on the same day and issue disposal orders—basically making sure everyone who should vote is on the list (and those who shouldn't aren't).