West Bengal Police find explosives in Birbhum before Independence Day
India
Just before Independence Day, West Bengal Police carried out major raids in Birbhum district and found a stash of explosives: gelatin sticks, crude bombs, and more.
One person was arrested, and police say they are digging deeper to find out what is behind it.
Pathanpara Birbhum hid 304 gelatin sticks
The first big bust was at Pathanpara, where officers discovered 304 gelatin sticks hidden in a house.
Another spot turned up about 38kg of gelatin sticks.
In Kot village, they found sacks of crude bombs tucked away inside a mud house.
And over in Loknamara village under Nalhati police station, ammonium nitrate and detonators were recovered from an abandoned home, all part of heightened security as Independence Day approaches.