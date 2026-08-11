West Bengal proposes mandatory approval for rural house construction
India
West Bengal is looking to roll out new rules that would make official approval a must for building homes in villages.
Right now, rural areas have far fewer construction guidelines than cities.
The goal? To set up a clear system and put an end to random, unregulated building.
West Bengal rules to tackle waterlogging
Unplanned village construction, like multistory houses without proper drainage, has made flooding worse during monsoon season, especially in August and September.
Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh said these new rules are meant to help tackle waterlogging by making sure house designs don't block drains or natural waterways.
The government promises it's about better planning, not making things harder for villagers.