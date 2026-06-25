West Bengal raises DA and DR 20% for state employees
India
West Bengal just announced a 20% hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for state government workers and pensioners.
Starting October 1, 2026, their DA jumps to 38% of basic salary, closing the gap with central government employees by 22% points.
This move is set to make paychecks a little fairer across the board.
West Bengal launches 7th pay commission
This hike delivers on Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's promise to tackle pay differences between state and central staff.
The state has also launched its Seventh Pay Commission to review salaries, with implementation committed by January 2027.
Plus, West Bengal will follow Supreme Court orders on DA arrears and keep talking with employee unions about pay parity and temporary staff issues.