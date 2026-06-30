West Bengal removes eggs from Kolkata midday meals amid debate

ISKCON kitchens to cook school meals

Meals will now be cooked by ISKCON's vegetarian kitchens.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called it "pure food" and pointed to Odisha's approach of funding eggs separately.

This shift isn't just in Bengal: nationwide, fewer states are serving eggs in school meals compared to a decade ago.

Nutrition experts note that eggs offer higher protein bioavailability than most plant options and are important for kids' health and brain development.