West Bengal removes eggs from Kolkata midday meals amid debate
India
West Bengal has decided to remove eggs from midday meals in Kolkata schools, replacing them with paneer, soya, rajma, and pulses.
The move has stirred up political debate: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien argued that food choices in government nutrition programs shouldn't be about religious beliefs.
ISKCON kitchens to cook school meals
Meals will now be cooked by ISKCON's vegetarian kitchens.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called it "pure food" and pointed to Odisha's approach of funding eggs separately.
This shift isn't just in Bengal: nationwide, fewer states are serving eggs in school meals compared to a decade ago.
Nutrition experts note that eggs offer higher protein bioavailability than most plant options and are important for kids' health and brain development.