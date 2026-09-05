West Bengal removes Malda hospital chiefs after 89 newborn deaths
India
After 89 newborns died at Malda Medical College and Hospital in August, the West Bengal Health Department has removed the hospital's superintendent and the head of pediatrics.
This decision came days after a seven-member expert committee inspected the hospital and raised concerns over a lack of coordination among different departments.
Gain and Basu appointed, report expected
New leaders have been appointed: Professor Ganesh Chandra Gain is now the superintendent, and Professor Bishwanath Basu will head pediatrics starting September 7.
The committee's findings are expected to be submitted in writing to the State Health Department.