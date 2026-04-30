West Bengal removes over 27L voters, appeals yield 1,600 reinstatements

ECINET faults block uploads, 13 documents

Appellate Tribunals (set up by Supreme Court orders) are supposed to help, but tech issues mean people can't upload documents easily on the ECINET portal.

Even when voters try to prove who they are, only 13 specific documents are accepted, so common IDs like Aadhaar and voter ID don't count.

This has left many confused about what proof works and frustrated by the lack of clear guidance from election officials.