West Bengal removes over 27L voters, appeals yield 1,600 reinstatements
More than 2.7 million names have been cut from West Bengal's voter rolls after officials found "logical discrepancies" during a recent revision.
So far, only about 1,600 people have managed to get back on the list through appeals.
The process is moving super slowly; out of nearly 3.4 million appeals, just around 2,000 have actually been resolved.
ECINET faults block uploads, 13 documents
Appellate Tribunals (set up by Supreme Court orders) are supposed to help, but tech issues mean people can't upload documents easily on the ECINET portal.
Even when voters try to prove who they are, only 13 specific documents are accepted, so common IDs like Aadhaar and voter ID don't count.
This has left many confused about what proof works and frustrated by the lack of clear guidance from election officials.