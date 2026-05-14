West Bengal requires dual certificates to slaughter cattle or buffaloes
West Bengal has tightened enforcement of cow slaughter laws, led by the state government.
Now, you can only slaughter cattle or buffaloes if you have a certificate from both local civic authorities and a government vet.
This move follows an old 1950 law and a 2018 court ruling, aiming to keep things more regulated.
Public slaughter banned in West Bengal
Only animals over 14 years old or those permanently unfit due to injury or disease can be certified for slaughter, and it must happen at licensed facilities.
Breaking these existing legal provisions could mean up to six months in jail or a ₹1,000 fine, or both.
Public slaughter is totally banned.
Zero tolerance for illegal cattle slaughter
The government is also taking a zero-tolerance approach to illegal cattle slaughter and cattle trade, including cattle markets and extortion rackets.
Licensed trading is allowed, but unauthorized practices will face strict legal action under the Animal Slaughter Control Act.