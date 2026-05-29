West Bengal ₹25000cr leather industry hit by hide shortage fears

Ramesh Kumar Juneja urges hide imports

With hide prices climbing and global demand still weak, local producers are feeling the pinch.

US tariffs and shipping delays aren't helping either.

The industry supports around 600,000 to 700,000 jobs in and around Kolkata, so this shortage is hitting a lot of families hard.

To cope, leaders like Ramesh Kumar Juneja from the Leather Exports Council suggest importing more hides from places like New Zealand and Australia, but that could squeeze profits even more for already struggling businesses.