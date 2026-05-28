West Bengal seeks relocation of Kolkata airport mosque for safety
West Bengal's government is looking to move a mosque believed to be over 130 years old sitting inside Kolkata airport, since it's too close to the runway and blocks upgrades needed for safer landings during foggy weather.
The plan is aimed at balancing flight safety, airport expansion needs, and religious sensitivities, but it's also stirring up some big conversations because of the mosque's history.
Officials propose modern mosque outside airport
Relocating the mosque isn't just a technical issue. It's politically and culturally sensitive.
Back in the 1950s and 1960s, nearby villages were shifted for airport growth, but the mosque stayed after community promises.
Past attempts to relocate it in 1995 were rejected, and in 2003 airport expansion plans were altered, leading to costly changes in airport design.
Now, officials are talking about building a new modern mosque outside the airport, hoping to balance safety needs with respect for religious sentiments.