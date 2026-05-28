West Bengal seeks relocation of Kolkata airport mosque for safety

Officials propose modern mosque outside airport

Relocating the mosque isn't just a technical issue. It's politically and culturally sensitive.

Back in the 1950s and 1960s, nearby villages were shifted for airport growth, but the mosque stayed after community promises.

Past attempts to relocate it in 1995 were rejected, and in 2003 airport expansion plans were altered, leading to costly changes in airport design.

Now, officials are talking about building a new modern mosque outside the airport, hoping to balance safety needs with respect for religious sentiments.