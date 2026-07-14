West Bengal SIT revisits Baruipur railway track in rape-murder probe
West Bengal police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has revisited the railway track where a minor was raped and murdered in Baruipur.
The accused were brought back to the spot, with two independent witnesses and forensic experts on hand to gather fresh evidence.
It's all part of making sure nothing gets missed in this high-profile case.
Prabhas Mondal killed in police encounter
This move follows the death of another accused, Prabhas Mondal, in a police encounter at the same location last week.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met the victim's family recently, promising a transparent investigation under his direct watch.
So far, four FIRs have been filed, including charges for rape and murder, violence during protests, assaulting officers, and blocking trains, while security at the site has been ramped up as investigations continue.