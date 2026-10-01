West Bengal sleeper bus overturns in Ramban, 30 people injured
India
A West Bengal-registered sleeper bus carrying mostly tourists flipped over on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, after the driver lost control.
About 30 people were hurt: seven needed more advanced care at GMC Jammu.
Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, and officials are looking into what caused the crash.
Jitendra Singh assures medical aid
Union Minister Jitendra Singh spoke with local authorities to make sure everyone got medical help quickly.
He reassured that assistance and medical aid were being provided to the injured, and relief efforts are ongoing while they figure out exactly what happened.