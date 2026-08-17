West Bengal STF arrests Imran for aiding suspected Pakistani spy
India
West Bengal's Special Task Force (STF) just arrested a man named Imran in Kolkata, saying he helped a suspected Pakistani intelligence agent, Rana Rauf.
Imran allegedly helped Rauf in his attempts to obtain an Indian passport using forged documents, part of a bigger investigation into a possible spy network tied to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI.
Rana Rauf suspected of spying
Rana Rauf, caught last week in North 24 Parganas, is believed to have entered India years ago with forged papers after living in Nepal.
Officials say he was passing information about the Indian Army and railways to his contacts in Pakistan.
Now, investigators are digging into Imran's role and looking for others who might be involved.