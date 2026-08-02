West Bengal STF busts Pakistan-backed spy ring targeting Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Police's Special Task Force says it has busted a Pakistan-backed spy ring that was allegedly planning to target Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The group came under the radar after the arrest of Mohammad Hamim Mondal, suspected to be linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed, in Purba Bardhaman on August 1, 2026.

Arpita Sarkar from Jharkhand was also picked up for reportedly helping out with the network's activities.