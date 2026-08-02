West Bengal STF busts Pakistan-backed spy ring targeting Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Police's Special Task Force says it has busted a Pakistan-backed spy ring that was allegedly planning to target Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
The group came under the radar after the arrest of Mohammad Hamim Mondal, suspected to be linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed, in Purba Bardhaman on August 1, 2026.
Arpita Sarkar from Jharkhand was also picked up for reportedly helping out with the network's activities.
Mondal allegedly recruited by Pakistan's ISI
According to police, this espionage group tracked VIPs, including BJP leaders, tried to disrupt a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, and collected security information.
Mondal was allegedly recruited by Pakistan's ISI via social media and tasked with building a spy module in West Bengal.
Sarkar is accused of using a honey trap tactic to get personal details from political leaders.
Both are now in custody as investigators dig through seized devices for more clues about their plans and connections.