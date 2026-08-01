West Bengal STF says Pakistan-based terror groups monitored Suvendu Adhikari
India
West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari was apparently being watched by Pakistan-based terror groups, according to the state Special Task Force.
This came to light after Hamim Mondal was arrested earlier this week.
Investigators say he had been asked for inside information about Adhikari's movements and times when his security might be weaker.
Suspects held over Delhi protest plot
Mondal's arrest also led police to uncover plans by these handlers to stir up trouble during recent student protests in Delhi, even telling him to buy police uniforms for the chaos.
Several suspicious accounts from Pakistan were in regular contact with him.
Mondal and another suspect are now in custody, while authorities continue looking into whether other leaders or officials were also targets.