West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: ED seizes ₹57.78cr in properties

How big is this scam—and who's involved?

So far, the ED has attached a whopping ₹698 crore in assets linked to various recruitment scams across the state.

Key accused include TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha—arrested after trying to escape an ED raid—who allegedly helped collect money from candidates and used it to buy properties for himself and his family.

The main middleman, Prasanna Kumar Roy, reportedly collected large sums of cash from candidates in exchange for appointment letters.

In May 2022, the Calcutta High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe appointments made between 2014 and 2021.