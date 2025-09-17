Next Article
West Bengal: TMC leader beats up school headmaster in video
India
A video has surfaced showing Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Tridib Barui allegedly assaulting acting headmaster Milan Kanti Pal at Birendra Vidya Niketan, Kakdwip.
The clash was reportedly over funds for a student trip, with Pal claiming Barui forced him to sign a document containing false accusations regarding money collection before things turned physical.
Barui denies accusations, local leaders promise investigation
Barui denies the accusations and says Pal attacked him first.
The incident has sparked fresh debate about political interference in schools, with both BJP and CPI(M) criticizing TMC for putting teachers at risk.
Local leaders have promised a full investigation.