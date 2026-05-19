West Bengal to end religion linked welfare schemes saving 1,300cr+ India May 19, 2026

West Bengal is ditching religion-linked welfare schemes like payments to imams, muezzins, and Hindu priests, which could save the state over ₹1,300 crore in FY 2026-27.

Announced by Minister Agnimitra Paul on May 18, the move could free up resources for infrastructure, education, and social welfare.