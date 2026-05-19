West Bengal to end religion linked welfare schemes saving 1,300cr+
India
West Bengal is ditching religion-linked welfare schemes like payments to imams, muezzins, and Hindu priests, which could save the state over ₹1,300 crore in FY 2026-27.
Announced by Minister Agnimitra Paul on May 18, the move could free up resources for infrastructure, education, and social welfare.
Budgeted 1,364cr+ for minority religious grants
For the current fiscal year, West Bengal budgeted more than ₹1,364 crore on minority welfare and religious grants, including funds for graveyard walls, Haj travel support, Durga Puja committees, and priest allowances.
By cutting these schemes, the government hopes to free up resources for development that benefits everyone.