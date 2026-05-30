West Bengal to fine road littering from September 1, 2026
West Bengal is getting serious about clean streets: starting September 1, 2026, you could get fined for tossing plastic or garbage on the road.
The move, announced by Agnimitra Paul, Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, aims to boost waste management and make everyone a bit more mindful about littering.
Before the rule kicks in, a pilot project will roll out in 10 municipalities from May 30 to help everyone adjust.
West Bengal fines ₹50 to ₹5,000
Trash bins will pop up every 100 meters so there's really no excuse for littering.
There's also a three-month "get used to it" period before fines actually start. Depending on where you are, getting caught could cost you anywhere between ₹50 and ₹1,000—or up to ₹5,000 for bigger violations.
Minister Agnimitra Paul is encouraging everyone to pitch in by snapping photos of litterbugs so action can be taken quickly.
The big message: keeping the city clean is something we all do together.