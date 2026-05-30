West Bengal to fine road littering from September 1, 2026

West Bengal fines ₹50 to ₹5,000

Trash bins will pop up every 100 meters so there's really no excuse for littering.

There's also a three-month "get used to it" period before fines actually start. Depending on where you are, getting caught could cost you anywhere between ₹50 and ₹1,000—or up to ₹5,000 for bigger violations.

Minister Agnimitra Paul is encouraging everyone to pitch in by snapping photos of litterbugs so action can be taken quickly.

The big message: keeping the city clean is something we all do together.