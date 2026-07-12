West Bengal to roll out 2 laws on July 13
India
West Bengal is rolling out two big new laws on July 13 to crack down on antisocial activities and keep things orderly.
The Public Safety Act and an update to the Maintenance of Public Order Act are meant to tackle issues like illegal mining, property damage, and encroachments, and even make sure people get compensated if their stuff gets wrecked.
Detention, removals and compensation allowed
Officials can now detain people preventively for up to a year if they're involved in certain offenses.
The laws also let authorities remove troublemakers from specific areas and make these offenses nonbailable.
Plus, a Claims Commission will handle compensation for property damage, if offenders don't pay up, their property could be sold to cover the costs.