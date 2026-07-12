West Bengal to roll out 2 laws on July 13 India Jul 12, 2026

West Bengal is rolling out two big new laws on July 13 to crack down on antisocial activities and keep things orderly.

The Public Safety Act and an update to the Maintenance of Public Order Act are meant to tackle issues like illegal mining, property damage, and encroachments, and even make sure people get compensated if their stuff gets wrecked.