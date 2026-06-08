West Bengal transfers and promotes 179 senior police officers

West Bengal officers promoted and returning

Among the big moves: Ajay Kumar Thakur is now inspector general of police (CID), Indra Chakravorty steps up as deputy inspector general (CID), and Rajesh Kumar Yadav takes over as inspector general of police (special task force).

Officers sidelined by the Election Commission are also returning, finally getting their long-awaited promotions.

Overall, this reshuffle is about giving experienced officers a fresh start across West Bengal.