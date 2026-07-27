West Bengal uses new public safety act after Kolkata protest
India
West Bengal just used its brand-new Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026, for the first time.
This happened after a student-led protest in Kolkata over education reforms and jobs got out of hand, leading to damaged public property and accusations of incitement.
Police arrest 14 amid rights concerns
Police have arrested 14 people under the new law, which gives authorities more power to detain those accused of disturbing public order.
While officials say it is needed to keep things under control, civil rights groups and legal experts are worried it could be misused.
The government insists they will protect democratic rights while cracking down on violence.