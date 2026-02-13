West Bengal: Voter birth certificate issued before actual birthday
West Bengal's State Election Commission (SEC) is looking into a possible case of voter fraud after a Baranagar voter submitted a birth certificate with some eyebrow-raising details.
The document listed the person's birthday as March 6, 1993, but oddly, it was issued two days earlier—on March 4.
That mismatch set off alarms for officials during the ongoing update of the electoral list.
Final voter list to be released on February 21
The state chief electoral officer's office asked the electoral registration officer to take legal action invoking Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act.
Meanwhile, because about five percent of hearings are still pending in the revision process, the SEC requested more time from India's Election Commission.
So, the final voter list will now drop on February 21 instead of February 14.