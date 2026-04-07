West Bengal voters find names missing ahead of assembly elections
With West Bengal's assembly elections just weeks away, many people are upset after finding their names missing from the voter list.
In places like Katwa and Barasat, long lines have formed outside the Sub-Divisional Office in Katwa and the District Magistrate's office in Barasat as residents try to get their voting rights back.
Central forces are now on duty to keep things calm, but there is a real sense of frustration about possibly being left out of the election.
Basirhat protests over reported 700 deletions
The situation has sparked protests in Basirhat after 700 names were reportedly removed. People even blocked roads to show their anger.
Trinamool Congress leaders have spoken up for those affected, while Bharatiya Janata Party wants illegal voters off the rolls.
Tensions also rose in Malda when judicial officers were held over similar issues, a move criticized by Chief Justice Surya Kant.
Meanwhile, a Congress candidate recently got his voter status restored by a tribunal, giving some hope that these problems might still be fixed before election day.