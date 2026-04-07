West Bengal voters find names missing ahead of assembly elections India Apr 07, 2026

With West Bengal's assembly elections just weeks away, many people are upset after finding their names missing from the voter list.

In places like Katwa and Barasat, long lines have formed outside the Sub-Divisional Office in Katwa and the District Magistrate's office in Barasat as residents try to get their voting rights back.

Central forces are now on duty to keep things calm, but there is a real sense of frustration about possibly being left out of the election.