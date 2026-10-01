West Bengal voters petition Supreme Court over missing voter names
Some West Bengal voters, led by Ramjan Ali Molla, have taken their fight to the Supreme Court after finding their names missing from the electoral roll.
They say they were removed during a recent revision process and now want a Special Investigation Team to look into what happened.
With Kolkata and Howrah municipal elections just weeks away, they are worried they might not get to vote if things are not sorted soon.
Petitioners seek restoration of voting rights
Represented by advocates Prashant Bhushan and Neha Rathi, the group says they attended hearings about supposed issues in their voter details earlier this year.
Still, without any clear notice or explanation, their names were marked "under adjudication" and then deleted in April 2026.
They are asking for their voting rights back, and for more transparency in how these decisions are made.