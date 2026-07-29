West Bengal won't act against NEET protesters after SC order
India
West Bengal has announced it will not take action against students who protested alleged NEET exam irregularities.
This move follows a Supreme Court order and applies to students raising concerns, as long as they do not have a criminal background.
Nationwide NEET protests end after concessions
After weeks of student protests and some arrests, nationwide demonstrations were called off when key demands were met, like dropping cases against protesters and promising stronger anti-paper leak laws.
West Bengal's latest step is part of these agreements, with officials clarifying that the exemption is applicable only to those who have participated in peaceful protests against alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities.