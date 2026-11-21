West Bengal's Agnimitra Paul announces 'Brihannala Brigade' for transgender livelihoods
West Bengal announced the Brihannala Brigade, a new program where transgender people will help collect municipal taxes and spread traffic safety awareness.
Announced by Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul, the initiative is all about offering meaningful jobs and providing a dignified livelihood.
Brigade outreach and KMC ₹6,800cr recovery
Members of the brigade who are interested will be trained to engage with the public at traffic signals, while another group will help recover overdue taxes, addressing both a dignified livelihood for trans folks and KMC's ₹6,800 crore outstanding property tax pending.
This move builds on West Bengal's 2022 decision to allow transgender individuals to apply for government jobs under the general category, aiming for real inclusion that goes beyond policy paperwork.