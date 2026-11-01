West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari announces 2.5L CAA citizenships by year-end
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari just announced that 2.5lakh people in the state will get citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the end of this year, a big jump from the 25,000 who have received it so far.
He shared this news at the International Matua Gosai Convention 2026, making it clear that speeding up the process is a top priority.
Adhikari pledges ₹50cr, Scheduled Caste certificates
Adhikari also promised ₹50crore for developing the Matua community and said eligible Scheduled Caste applicants who receive citizenship under the law will get Scheduled Caste certificates.
He credited Matuas for backing BJP in West Bengal, and called out former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not supporting them or the CAA.
The move highlights how important this community is in West Bengal's social history and politics right now.