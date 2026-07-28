West Central Railway launches Tatkal counter token system August 1
From August 1, booking Tatkal tickets at Indian Railways counters gets a makeover.
Instead of waiting in long lines, you'll grab a token during set hours and come back at your allotted time, making the whole process way less chaotic and more organized.
This change has been introduced by the West Central Railway zone.
Category A family tokens require ID
Tokens are handed out based on the usual Tatkal schedule: AC tokens between 8:30 and 9am non-AC from 9 to 9:30am.
Each counter starts with 10 AC and 15 non-AC tokens, but numbers can shift if demand spikes.
There are two types: Category A for families (everyone needs a valid photo ID), and Category B for general bookings.
If any seats are left after token holders finish, they're up for grabs on a first come, first served basis, so booking is easier and fairer for everyone.