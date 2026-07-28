West Central Railway launches Tatkal counter token system August 1

Tokens are handed out based on the usual Tatkal schedule: AC tokens between 8:30 and 9am non-AC from 9 to 9:30am.

Each counter starts with 10 AC and 15 non-AC tokens, but numbers can shift if demand spikes.

There are two types: Category A for families (everyone needs a valid photo ID), and Category B for general bookings.

If any seats are left after token holders finish, they're up for grabs on a first come, first served basis, so booking is easier and fairer for everyone.