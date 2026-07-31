West Central Railway to launch Tatkal token system August 1
From August 1, West Central Railway (WCR) is rolling out a token system for Tatkal ticket bookings at reservation counters.
The goal? Make things quicker, less crowded, and fairer.
You'll grab a token during specific morning hours and come back at your assigned time to book your ticket.
No more chaotic queues.
Token timings and rules for Tatkal
AC tokens are handed out from 8:30 to 9am (10 available), and non-AC tokens from 9 to 9:30am (15 available).
Bring a valid photo ID (like Aadhaar or passport) and keep details of all travelers ready for the booking process.
Tokens are non-transferable, so only the person who picks it up can use it.
Walk-in bookings are permitted only after all token holders have finished and if seats remain available, and WCR might increase the number of tokens if needed.