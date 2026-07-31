West Central Railway to launch Tatkal token system August 1

AC tokens are handed out from 8:30 to 9am (10 available), and non-AC tokens from 9 to 9:30am (15 available).

Bring a valid photo ID (like Aadhaar or passport) and keep details of all travelers ready for the booking process.

Tokens are non-transferable, so only the person who picks it up can use it.

Walk-in bookings are permitted only after all token holders have finished and if seats remain available, and WCR might increase the number of tokens if needed.